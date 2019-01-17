Viral Star Danielle Bregoli Lands $900,000 Beauty Endorsement Deal

January 17, 2019
JT
JT
Danielle Bregoli, Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet, 2018

(Photo by MJT/AdMedia)

You can cash her all the way to the ATM.

Danielle Bregoli, best known for her squabble with Dr. Phil that turned into a nationwide rap tour has landed a new endorsement.  This time, to the pretty tune of $900,000.  See kids, to be successful in life, all you have to do is yell at Dr. Phil and go viral!

Bregoli is now the new face of CopyCat Beauty, a company that markets factory-priced alternatives for products from popular brands like Stila and Anastasia Beverly Hills.  The deal, for now, is good for six months, which amounts to $150,000 a month, or about $5,000 a day.  And if Bregoli helps boost the company's profits, it could turn into a long-term partnership or an opportunity to launch her own beauty line.

Check out that GLOW -- on @bhadbhabie in CopyCat Beauty!!!! She got this look for less, now you can! Shop smarter, not harder at www.copycatbeauty.com #bhadbhabie #copycatbeauty

A post shared by Beauty Made Affordable (@copycatbeauty) on

The 15-year-old was also recently announced as the new face of Snapchat, whatever that means.  CopyCat could not be reached for a comment.

Via Fox News

