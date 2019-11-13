The Viral ‘Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set’ Is Back Just In Time For The Holiday Season

The holiday season is right around the corner, and plenty of people are just now starting to think about what they will buy as gifts. Luckily, everyone’s favorite stocking stuffer from last year is back and ready for more. The Ultimate Oreo Dunk Set, the viral hit from 2018, is officially on shelves again at Walmart, and being sold for $17.98.

The ‘Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set’ is perfect for any Oreo lover, as the product makes the mess of dunking the popular cookie a thing of the past. Included in the set are 13 Oreo cookies, two glass mugs, two cookie tongs, two napkins, and two cookie cages. The viral dunk set makes it so any issue with eating Oreos with milk is now preventable.

I don’t know who needs to see this but it’s a game changer for some ! https://t.co/2OWpDEL2HS — Sherry (@trademarktbs) November 13, 2019

Man they coming out with the best stuff now https://t.co/SSG9hrfLOc — Jeno fromCO Williams (@DropTop_Jeno) November 12, 2019

Plenty of people went to social media to share their excitement for the return of the viral ‘Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set.’ It is being sold exclusively at Walmart, or can be purchased online here. Combining the cookie cage, mug and tongs, this product should be considered for a Nobel Prize, not just a great holiday gift.

Via MyRecipes