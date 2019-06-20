Viral Dad & Baby Are Now Starring In A Denny's Commercial

DJ and Kingston Jierre Pryor are ADORABLE!

June 20, 2019
In case you missed it, this video featuring DJ and Kingston Jierre Pryor went viral last week: and it's easy to understand why!

Denny's was smart enough to contact this adorable dynamic duo and produce this priceless Father's Day commercial:

Anytime you guys need a babysitter...I'm there!

