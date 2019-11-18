Vince Neil Shares Photo With Joe Walsh And Sammy Hagar Celebrating A ‘Good Cause’

Getting rock royalty in the room for an event sounds great, but three legends together at once sounds too good to be true. Luckily, Vince Neil is here to share the greatness with the world.

Vince Neil went to an event for the Joe Burton Foundation over the weekend, and shared photos with plenty of famous friends. One photo that has fans going nuts is the one with Joe Walsh and Sammy Hagar. “Fun time hanging with these legends for a great cause!” wrote Neil in the photo with the Eagle and former Van Halen frontman. Some other famous names popped up in his series of photos including Paul Schaffer and Brian May.

Plenty of fans chimed in with reaction with one saying, “blew me away.” Another asked about the potential Mötley Crüe reunion, but sadly Neil gave no reply. Still, for any fans at the event, getting to see these three legends in the same room was pretty special.

Via Metalhead Zone