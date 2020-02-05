Vin Diesel Sparks Rumors Of A Potential All Female Spin Off Of ‘The Fast & The Furious’

The next installment in the ‘Fast & The Furious’ franchise, ‘F9,’ is still a few months away, but plans for the next film in the series is already being discussed. Rumors of a potential female version of the movie have been discussed in the past, but recently Vin Diesel added some fuel to that fire, mentioning a potential script for the film.

Video of Vin Diesel Confirms All-Female &#039;Fast &amp; Furious&#039; Spinoff &amp; F9 Stars Dish On Han&#039;s Return | MTV Movies

During a recent interview with the cast of ‘F9,’ Vin Diesel was asked about future projects for the series, when he mentioned the all potential all female spin off. “I have created a female spinoff. That script comes in next month, so we will see,” said the actor. Last year he revealed Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet we’re working on the script, and the first draft will reportedly be turned in soon.

The ‘Fast & The Furious’ franchise has grossed nearly $6 billion worldwide to date, but a female version could take the series to a new level. “It'd be cool to have sort of a Charlie's Angels type vibe but with all the women. I think that's kind of fun,” said series star Nathalie Emmanuel. Whatever it ends up being, fans are hoping the female spin off comes sooner rather than later.

Via Movie Web