Vin Diesel Claims Steven Spielberg Told Him It’s A “Crime Of Cinema” That He Doesn’t Direct Movies

Vin Diesel is most famous for starring in action films such as ‘The Fast & The Furious’ Franchise and the currently in theaters ‘Bloodshot.’ However, while the actor is most known for his work in front of the camera, his work as a director apparently once caught the eye of a Hollywood icon. According to Vin Diesel, Steven Spielberg recently told him it was a “crime of cinema” that he wasn’t directing movies anymore.

While Vin Diesel has made a name for himself as an actor, it was his directing abilities that helped jump start his career. Back in 1997, the actor directed, wrote, produced and starred in his Sundance entry ‘Strays,’ and before that directed the short film ‘Multi-Facial.’ His work caught the eye of Steven Spielberg, who then offered him a supporting role in ‘Saving Private Ryan.’

Now, discussing a recent encounter with the director, Vin Diesel claims Spielberg told him “I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair.” Luckily there will be plenty more ‘Fast & The Furious’ movies in the future, so maybe Vin Diesel could direct one of those.

Via Indiewire