Video Of Trick-Or-Treater Filling Empty Halloween Candy Bowl Goes Viral
This will make you smile.
Finally...a Nest security camera actually caught something good!
Because Leslie Hodges wanted to take her 3-year-old daughter trick-or-treating on Halloween night, her husband Kevin (who was working) kept a close eye on the candy bowl the family had left out for trick-or-treaters. Instead of catching children ripping off their treats, Kevin spied 8-year-old Jackson Champagne refilling their empty trick-or-treat candy bowl with his own bag of candy!
Leslie posted the video on Facebook, and the video went viral: it's been viewed (and praised) over 10 million times (not to mention shared over 356,000 times).
Jackson's good deed hasn't gone unrewarded: the Hodges are presenting a gift card to Jackson (from his favorite store, Target) this weekend.
See how it all played out below.
Source: People