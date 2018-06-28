[VIDEO] Protestor In Underwear Scales LA Freeway Sign Then Backflips Off

June 28, 2018
JT
JT
Protester,Sings,Polution,Dephree,110,Freeway,LA,Video,Viral,Backflip,Sign,100.3 Jack FM

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Humor
Latest Headlines
News
Random & Odd News
Shows

The south bound lanes of the 110 in downtown Los Angeles were shut down after a protestor, dressed only in tennis shoes and boxer briefs, scaled a freeway sign. Traffic backed up for miles as the protestor, who identified himself as “Dephree,” danced atop the sign and hug various antipollution signs.

Rescue workers placed large inflatable pads under the sign and attempted to reach the protestor with ladders and harnesses. The man wasn't having it though, he danced around the sign taunting fire and rescue workers below.

Eventually 'Dephree' made a grand exit with a back flip off the sing, landing on one of the airbags below.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Protester
Sings
Polution
Dephree
110
Freeway
LA
Video
viral
Backflip
sign
100.3 Jack FM

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Chicago & REO Speedwagon Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
T.O.L.O. Wiffle Ball Tourney The Omni Dallas Hotel Courtyard
30 Jun
Billy at the Market Street Allen USA Celebration Celebration Park
03 Jul
Jack FM In Addison Kaboom Town! Addison Circle Park
03 Jul
Red White & Boom Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
View More Events