[VIDEO] Protestor In Underwear Scales LA Freeway Sign Then Backflips Off

The south bound lanes of the 110 in downtown Los Angeles were shut down after a protestor, dressed only in tennis shoes and boxer briefs, scaled a freeway sign. Traffic backed up for miles as the protestor, who identified himself as “Dephree,” danced atop the sign and hug various antipollution signs.

#110Fwy Protester continues atop sign on SB 110 shouting anti pollution slogans posing like a bodybuilder and refusing to come down. LAFD airbags deployed below sign. CHP trying to corner man on one end of sign working to get him to surrender.@KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/cSeCiafsCG — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) June 27, 2018

Rescue workers placed large inflatable pads under the sign and attempted to reach the protestor with ladders and harnesses. The man wasn't having it though, he danced around the sign taunting fire and rescue workers below.

WATCH: A protester who climbed a 110 Fwy sign ends a tense standoff by doing a backflip onto an inflatable landing pad below. pic.twitter.com/k1WOYtaTnK — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 27, 2018

Eventually 'Dephree' made a grand exit with a back flip off the sing, landing on one of the airbags below.

Via NY Post