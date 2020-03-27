Atlanta Humane Society Brought Puppies To The Georgia Aquarium And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

The Internet is full of videos featuring puppies, and for good reason. Basically every video with a dog is adorable in its own way, but video of puppies interacting with other animal species is almost too much to handle. That’s why when the Atlanta Humane Society brought puppies to explore the Atlanta Aquarium; they knew they had to capture video of the special day.

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

As seen in the video, the group of puppies excitedly runs through the empty halls of the aquarium, with some even attempting to make new animal friends. “Our puppies just had the best. day. ever. They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries,” the now viral tweet read.

With many people stuck at home, this level of adorableness is exactly what everyone needed. Hopefully more videos of dogs interacting with sea creatures are on the way.

Via Mashable