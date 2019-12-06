Cowboys Fans Get Into Fight With Bears Fans Following Thursday Night's Game

December 6, 2019
Sad Dallas Cowboys Fan

The Dallas Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Thursday night. Unfortunately, the Cowboys didn’t walk away with a win and neither did their fans.

Following the 24-31 loss, a video was taken of Cowboys and Bears fans fighting in the concourse. No authorities were present at the scene, luckily no one was hurt and the fight quickly broke up. 

Doesn’t look like Cowboys fans can stand for another loss. Check out the video below. 

