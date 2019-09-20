[Video] Nearly Extinct Pink Dolphin Spotted After Giving Birth To Pink Calf

The Dolphin Known As Pinky Recently Gave Birth To Another Pink Dolphin

September 20, 2019
JT
JT
Pink_Dolphin

aniroot

Categories: 
Animals
Entertainment
Features
JT
Random & Odd News
Travel

Spotting a dolphin in the ocean is a rare and exciting experience, but spotting a pink dolphin is almost unheard of. That’s why when someone spotted a famous pink dolphin with a pink calf they were downright shocked. Pinky, a famous pink dolphin found in Louisiana was recently caught on video swimming and jumping near a boat with her calf by her side.

The video, which was posted by Thomas Adams, shows the pink dolphins swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel, in Louisiana. That is where Pinky was first spotted twelve years ago. Since then there have been reports on Pinky mating with other dolphins, as she has been described as very sexually active’. Now the endangered species has brought another rare pink dolphin into the world for everyone to marvel at.

According to those with knowledge of the species, Pinky is a rare river dolphin whose pink color comes from a genetic mutation. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says Pinky’s species is endangered or vulnerable. While the environment doesn’t affect Pinky, she is often swimming below the surface. Luckily, now there’s a second pink dolphin in the area, for boaters to spot.

Via Healthy Food House

Tags: 
Pink Dolphin
rare
Endangered Species
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes