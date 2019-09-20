[Video] Nearly Extinct Pink Dolphin Spotted After Giving Birth To Pink Calf

Spotting a dolphin in the ocean is a rare and exciting experience, but spotting a pink dolphin is almost unheard of. That’s why when someone spotted a famous pink dolphin with a pink calf they were downright shocked. Pinky, a famous pink dolphin found in Louisiana was recently caught on video swimming and jumping near a boat with her calf by her side.

The video, which was posted by Thomas Adams, shows the pink dolphins swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel, in Louisiana. That is where Pinky was first spotted twelve years ago. Since then there have been reports on Pinky mating with other dolphins, as she has been described as very sexually active’. Now the endangered species has brought another rare pink dolphin into the world for everyone to marvel at.

According to those with knowledge of the species, Pinky is a rare river dolphin whose pink color comes from a genetic mutation. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says Pinky’s species is endangered or vulnerable. While the environment doesn’t affect Pinky, she is often swimming below the surface. Luckily, now there’s a second pink dolphin in the area, for boaters to spot.

Via Healthy Food House