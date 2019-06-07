[Video] Man Live Streams Himself Stealing Donuts From Dunkin’ Donuts

There is a new criminal on the loose, and he is known as the “Donut Desperado.” The man recently made a stop at a New Jersey donut shop, where he hopped the counter and took a donut without paying. Making things even stranger, the suspect also seemed to live stream the entire encounter.

Wanted - Donut Desperado

On June 1st at 8:28pm this actor jumped the counter at @dunkindonuts on George's Rd took a donut while live streaming. This is 2nd incident. Any info call 732-329-4646. pic.twitter.com/fyFOftvPRt — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) June 4, 2019

Just days before National Doughnut Day, which happens to be the first Friday of June, the donut desperado made a stop at a Dunkin’ Donuts in South Brunswick, New Jersey. In the 29 second security footage of the crime, the man can be seen jumping onto the counter, before grabbing a donut from the rack without paying. The suspect also appears to be describing the events into his phone.

The crime occurred around 8:30 P.M. on June 1st, according to police. The suspect was seen in the video wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants. According to reports, the same man committed a similar crime at a Chinese restaurant in May, live streaming that event too while wearing the same sweatshirt.

In a statement from Dunkin’ Donuts, the company said, “The franchisee who owns and operates this location informs us that the safety and well-being of his crew members and customers are top priorities and he is cooperating fully with the police investigating this incident.” Hopefully the Donut Desperado is caught before all the donuts are gone.

Via USA Today