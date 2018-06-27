[VIDEO] Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Power Lines

A hot air balloon crashed into active power lines at a festival in Howell, Michigan, on Sunday. A video of the crash shows the large balloon suddenly start to lose altitude. The balloon begins dropping rapidly, heading straight for power lines.

Video of Hot Air Balloon Crashes into power lines and lake

The pilot makes one last attempt to avoid the lines by increasing the balloon's flames, but it was too late. Once the balloon made contact with the lines, a massive electrical boom rang out as the balloon's basket burst into flames.

Luckily, the balloon then began rising again and the pilot was able to safely land in a nearby lake.

Two fisherman managed to get the pilot safely to shore with no injuries. The FAA is currently investigating the crash.

Via Mashable