Video Game Creators Honor Teacher's Request, Add Note To Loading Screen Asking Students Not To Play In Class
Fortnite is probably the most popular video game in the world right now.
Recently, Epic Games released a version of the game that can be played on your smartphone, which understandably has caused a lot of problems for teachers and school administrators. One teacher in particular, Mr. Hillman, was tired of seeing his students distracted by the game, especially while in class. In a now deleted Reddit post, Hillman admits that Fortnite is one of his favorite games as well, and asked the creators of the game for a small favor. He wanted them to add a little note into the game's loading screen asking students to stop playing while they were in his class. And Epic Games honored his request!
My favorite thing about working at @EpicGames.— K.L. Smith (@arCtyC) March 30, 2018
#MrHillman #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fnnOs1EZSD
Y’all be doin Mr.Hillman wrong pic.twitter.com/68GKbyy2k7— Abi shambo (@abbyshambo) April 1, 2018
This was pretty cool from Epic Games! Maybe now the kids will start paying more attention to Mr. Hillman instead of Fornite!
Via What's Trending