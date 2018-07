Video of Blooper Challenge

Carrollton Police are taking a different challenge from the popular lip sync battle.

As you and I know, nobody is perfect and sometimes mishaps can happen, so Carrollton Police are challenging to do the #BlooperChallenge and it is hilarious.

On Tuesday, Carrollton PD posted their video on YouTube, sharing those embarrassing moments through dashcam video and security cameras.

Check out the video above!

WFAA