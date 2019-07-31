Video Captures The Moment A Bird Collides With A Girl's Face During Roller Coaster Ride

July 31, 2019
JT
JT
Roller Coaster, Loop, Amusement Park, Blue Sky

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Thank goodness the family bought this video.

A woman named Nicole Ormiston was visiting the Warner Brothers Movie World park in Queensland, Austrlia when they decided to ride the DC Rivals Hypercoaster.  Up front was a young woman named Paige and her uncle.  The video obviously shows the pair enjoying the thrill ride, until the moment Paige was hit in the face by a random flying object.

Actually, it was a bird.

While riding the coaster, a bird flew directly into Paige's face, obviously sending her into a complete shock, which makes for an absolutely hilarious video.

Thankfully, it appears neither Paige nor the bird suffered any serious injury.  Paige was left with a beak scratch on her shoulder and a few feathers strung on her person, but otherwise is ok.  

According to the theme park, the DC Rivals Hypercoaster is the “tallest, longest and fastest ride in the Southern Hemisphere,”  and features an 89-degree drop and what it describes as the “world’s first non-inverted loops."

Via NY Post

 

Tags: 
Bird
roller coaster
Video
funny
social media
viral
Theme Park
Amusement Park
summer

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes