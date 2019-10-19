Video Of 4-Year-Old Boy Joining School Drumline Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

We love this kid!

October 19, 2019
JT
JT
A 4-year-old little drummer boy from Georgia is winning hearts all over the internet.

Seneca Wilcox was recently attending a football game at Telfair County Middle School with his Mom, Tabithia.  Seneca brought along his own play drumset (and an "'I am the future" t-shirt) to the game.  The school's drumline noticed the little boy in the stands, and invited him down to play.  The result is the video below that already has over 6 million views.

The kicker?  It was Seneca's birthday!  Rock on, little man!

Source: Fox 4

