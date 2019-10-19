Video Of 4-Year-Old Boy Joining School Drumline Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day
We love this kid!
October 19, 2019
A 4-year-old little drummer boy from Georgia is winning hearts all over the internet.
Seneca Wilcox was recently attending a football game at Telfair County Middle School with his Mom, Tabithia. Seneca brought along his own play drumset (and an "'I am the future" t-shirt) to the game. The school's drumline noticed the little boy in the stands, and invited him down to play. The result is the video below that already has over 6 million views.
The kicker? It was Seneca's birthday! Rock on, little man!
Source: Fox 4
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!