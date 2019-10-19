Video Of 4-Year-Old Boy Joining School Drumline Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

A 4-year-old little drummer boy from Georgia is winning hearts all over the internet.

Seneca Wilcox was recently attending a football game at Telfair County Middle School with his Mom, Tabithia. Seneca brought along his own play drumset (and an "'I am the future" t-shirt) to the game. The school's drumline noticed the little boy in the stands, and invited him down to play. The result is the video below that already has over 6 million views.

The kicker? It was Seneca's birthday! Rock on, little man!

Source: Fox 4

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!