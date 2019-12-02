Veteran Actress Shelley Morrison, From ‘Will And Grace,’ Dead At 83

The Actress Died Of Heart Failure While At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center In Los Angeles

December 2, 2019
JT
JT
Shelley_Morrison

Michael Buckner / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a veteran actress, as Shelley Morrison has passed away. It was reported Sunday night that the ‘Will and Grace’ actress died of heart failure while at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Shelley Morrison was 83 years old.

Shelley Morrison played the role of Rosario Salazar on ‘Will and Grace’ from 1999 to 2006. While Morrison is most remembered for this role, she had a 50 year career with a number of roles. One of those included the role of Sister Sixto on ‘The Flying Nun’ alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970. She has appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek as well.

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Shelley Morrison
will and grace
Heart Failure
2019