Veteran Actress Shelley Morrison, From ‘Will And Grace,’ Dead At 83

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a veteran actress, as Shelley Morrison has passed away. It was reported Sunday night that the ‘Will and Grace’ actress died of heart failure while at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Shelley Morrison was 83 years old.

Very sad news: The scene-stealing star of Will & Grace, the wonderful Shelley Morrison has passed away at 83.



Thank you for your talent, years of laughter and joy. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/c0qOkBJzH1 — Angela Lansbury News (@_AngelaLansbury) December 2, 2019

Shelley Morrison played the role of Rosario Salazar on ‘Will and Grace’ from 1999 to 2006. While Morrison is most remembered for this role, she had a 50 year career with a number of roles. One of those included the role of Sister Sixto on ‘The Flying Nun’ alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970. She has appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek as well.

Via WFAA