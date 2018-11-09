Veterinarian Walking To Interview Saves Lost Swan Stuck On Busy Highway

Veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick was on his way to a radio interview when he noticed a swan stuck in the middle of the road.

Fitzpatrick is a well-known TV personality in Dublin, but that didn't stop him from getting down and dirty to make sure this swan made it back to water safely. He made sure the swan avoided the rushing cars along Dublin’s busy streets, and even lifted the fella up with his jacket and carried him to a nearby canal.

On route to the next interview in Dublin this afternoon and we came across this poor confused fella who was stuck in the middle of the main road. Having experienced many Swan rescues down the years I knew I could help... mission accomplished...now happy and safe at home x pic.twitter.com/wXoOIk8JKP — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) November 6, 2018

Fitzpatrick believes the swan mistook the road for the canal, due to the area’s heavy rain conditions. Luckily, the swan made it back to the canal safely, and Fitzpatrick proved he is indeed a Supervet!

Via The Evening Standard