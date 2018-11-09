Veterinarian Walking To Interview Saves Lost Swan Stuck On Busy Highway

November 9, 2018
Veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick was on his way to a radio interview when he noticed a swan stuck in the middle of the road.

Fitzpatrick is a well-known TV personality in Dublin, but that didn't stop him from getting down and dirty to make sure this swan made it back to water safely. He made sure the swan avoided the rushing cars along Dublin’s busy streets, and even lifted the fella up with his jacket and carried him to a nearby canal.

 

Fitzpatrick believes the swan mistook the road for the canal, due to the area’s heavy rain conditions. Luckily, the swan made it back to the canal safely, and Fitzpatrick proved he is indeed a Supervet!

