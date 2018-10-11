Coroner Confirms “Austin Powers” Star Verne Troyer’s Death A Suicide

Last April, Verne Troyer lost his life at the age of 49.

A coroner has confirmed that the Austin Powers star died as a result of alcohol poisoning, and ruled the death a suicide.

Troyer received treatment for alcohol abuse just a year prior to his death.

Just after his passing, his team released a statement that hinted at the possibility of suicide saying “Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the statement said. "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

At the time of his passing, Troyer had a blood alcohol content reportedly three times over the legal limit of .08.

Via NBC News