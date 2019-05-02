Is This Vegan Lasagna, Or Just A Stacked Salad?

What’s the difference between salad and lasagna?

We’re guessing you’ve never had to answer that question before in your life, but a new viral photo has everybody asking just that.

Twitter user “Peaches” posted a photo of a dish a coworker brought in to work, claiming that it was a “vegan lasagna.” Rather than cheese and pasta, it was lettuce, on top of more lettuce, on top of more lettuce with sliced tomatoes scattered in between.

Coworker brought in vegan lasagna today and I’m ready to knock all that shit over. pic.twitter.com/eZWgkQNPWP — Peaches (@AristaFbabi) April 30, 2019

Of course, people were not impressed with the attempt, and mocked the dish for even daring to be called lasagna.

that's a stacked salad. in no sort is this lasagna — justin -- (@_justins7) April 30, 2019

Lmaooo this is just a breadless cold cut sandwich in casserole form https://t.co/S0vrCdPHel — Pooch. (@ItsVee_) April 30, 2019

Is your colleague actually vegan? Because this kinda looks like what a non-vegan thinks a vegan dish looks like. — Mal (@Mal_Strom) April 30, 2019

Vegan lasagna is delicious when it’s done right, it’s just regular lasagne with no meat or cheese. This mess looks like a tragedy. — PBF (@This_Here_Girl) April 30, 2019

What do you think? We'll probably be sticking with regular lasagna, to be honest!

Via Metro