Vanilla Ice Among Those Quarantined On Flight After Passengers Fall Ill

A flight from Dubai to New York City was quarantined for hours at John F. Kennedy Airport after several passengers began falling ill.

Details were scarce, but luckily, one thankfully, we all know one of the passengers stuck on that flight for hours. And if there was a problem, they should have called him because yo, he'll solve it.

Robert Van Winkle, otherwise known as Vanilla Ice, chronicled the events of the quarantine on his Twitter, from the moment the plane landed and ambulances and fire rucks began surrounding the plane. Ice tweeted, "So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place." Later, he added "apparently there is over 100 sick on the bottom floor." It was a double-decker flight.

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

And because it's the internet, people could not help themselves and the jokes immediately started rolling in.

All right stop

Collaborate and listen

Ice is stuck in an airplane detention https://t.co/mEU0aaJvN9 — Mat Honan (@mat) September 5, 2018

Guys. Vanilla Ice was on this flight. If there was a problem.....yo, he'll solve it. (sorry) https://t.co/ldo3yWCQmq — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) September 5, 2018

Despite Ice's estimate of 100 people sick, only 10 or so were reportedly hospitalized with illness. There were 9 additional passengers who felt ill, but declined medical attention. As people made their way off the plane, they were subjected to a short medical exam. If they showed no symptoms, they were sent on their way, which included Ice.

Via AV Club