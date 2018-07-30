Delivery Van Driver Fired After Intentionally Splashing Pedestrians

A delivery van driver was recently let go from his position after video surfaced of him intentionally splashing pedestrians as they walked on the sidewalk.

The video shows the van purposefully swerving to drive through puddles to splash pedestrians as they walked near the University of Ottawa. The 45-second clip shows three separate incidents in a row of the van veering towards puddles.

Video of dashcam 07 27 18

Yesterday afternoon, Black and McDonald issued an apology for their driver's actions, and confirmed that the driver was no longer with the company.

This was a matter that even involved the Ottawa police, who issued a statement following the driver's termination.

Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) July 29, 2018

It is not known at this time if the driver will be facing any criminal charges.

Via CBC