Delivery Van Driver Fired After Intentionally Splashing Pedestrians

July 30, 2018
A delivery van driver was recently let go from his position after video surfaced of him intentionally splashing pedestrians as they walked on the sidewalk.

The video shows the van purposefully swerving to drive through puddles to splash pedestrians as they walked near the University of Ottawa.  The 45-second clip shows three separate incidents in a row of the van veering towards puddles.  

Yesterday afternoon, Black and McDonald issued an apology for their driver's actions, and confirmed that the driver was no longer with the company.

This was a matter that even involved the Ottawa police, who issued a statement following the driver's termination.

It is not known at this time if the driver will be facing any criminal charges.

Via CBC

