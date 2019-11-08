Your Valentine’s Day Text Messages May Have Just Been Delivered Thanks To A Mass Cellular Error

Sometimes text messages take longer to be delivered than expected, but when a text takes months to be delivered, cellular providers have some major explaining to do. That’s exactly what happened on Thursday when social media was full of people claiming to have received text messages intended for Valentine’s Day. While many found the error comical, for others Thursday was full of awkwardness.

Awkward! Your Mushy Valentine's Day Texts May Have Just Been Delivered Last Night

There is still no acknowledgement or an explanation from the major wireless carriers as to what caused many to receive text messages months after they were sent. Many on social media are claiming texts originally sent on (or around) Valentine’s Day, were delivered last night, with some saying they got texts up to two years old. Many say they never received their valentine text, but others say the texts they received were duplicates.

a text message I sent maybe in February about Valentine's Day was sent to my ex at 1:56am last night???... there are no words for this situation LOL

Saw that Kitty and I weren’t the only ones to deal with this problem so I’m just gonna post this to add to the pile of evidence.

Good ol' phantom Valentine's Day text.

So this happened to my mom, from me. I couldn't understand how it happened or when the message was from. Super stoked that that's just floating in a database waiting to glitch LOL

"If you got a random Valentine's Day text last night, you're not alone"

It appears the error was caused by maintenance performed on the Cross-Carrier Messaging System. Sprint, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have been “working to develop and deploy a standards-based, interoperable messaging service starting with Android and expected in 2020.” This is most likely the cause of the error, but hopefully it doesn’t cause anymore Valentine’s Day breakups in the future.

