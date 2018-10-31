UT-Arlington Considering Bringing Back Football Team 30 Years After Disbanding It

For the fist time in 14 years, the University of Texas at Arlington is taking serious consideration into reviving its long-gone football team.

In 1985, the school disbanded the football team due to budget cuts, but UTA president Vistasp Karbhari and athletic director Jim Bakerhave examined the costs of adding a football team within the next ten years, and while possible, it would be under extremely precise conditions. Baker said the possible football program “must be exclusively funded by private, philanthropic resources,” and should exclude any additional money from student fees.

UTA is also considering adding women’s soccer and beach volleyball. The cost of adding these three programs would be upwards of $146.7 million over ten years. The ten-year projection showed UTA fielding a functional team competing in NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision in the sixth year.

Via SportsDay