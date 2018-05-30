U.S. Geological Survey Warns Not To Roast Marshmallows Over Erupting Volcano Flames

According to the United States Geological Survey, roasting marshmallows oven erupting volcano flames is a bad idea, and you shouldn't do it.

Kind of goes without saying, right? The USGS made it official with a warning on Twitter, however, after a user asked if the act was indeed safe, given they had a long enough stick of course. They were also worried about the flames causing the marshmallow to become poisonous.

@USGSVolcanoes Is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you had a long enough stick, that is? Or would the resulting marshmallows be poisonous? @JimGriffith_SV @DrFunkySpoon — Jay Furr (@jayfurr) May 29, 2018

We're not banking that the USGS had EVER answered this question before, but the man's hunches were correct. The marshmallow would in fact taste bad due to the volcano's flames. But that would probably have been the least of his problems. Any sulfuric acid from the volcano mixed with the sugar in the marshmallow would create a "spectacular reaction" according to the USGS.

Erm...we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction. — USGS Volcanoes-- (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018

So in case there was any confusion, it's probably best to avoid any and all volcano flames, even if those marshmallows look super appetizing!

Via CBS Pittsburgh