U.S. Congresswoman Responds To Old Video Of Her Dancing...By Dancing!
At 29, she's the youngest woman to serve in Congress in the history of the United States.
January 5, 2019
Whether you're left wing...right wing...or somewhere in-between, you can't deny that U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows how to dance.
Recently, a college video of the Democratic U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district was unearthed (check it out below: she's featured at 0:12 in). Some say it was released to discredit Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. If that was the plan, it seems to have backfired.
Not only did she receive support for the old video, she created her own new dance video: in front of her office in Congress!
I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019
Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ----
Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6