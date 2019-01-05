U.S. Congresswoman Responds To Old Video Of Her Dancing...By Dancing!

Whether you're left wing...right wing...or somewhere in-between, you can't deny that U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows how to dance.

Recently, a college video of the Democratic U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district was unearthed (check it out below: she's featured at 0:12 in). Some say it was released to discredit Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. If that was the plan, it seems to have backfired.

Video of Phoenix - Lisztomania - Boston University Brat Pack Mashup

Not only did she receive support for the old video, she created her own new dance video: in front of her office in Congress!

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ----



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

