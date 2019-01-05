U.S. Congresswoman Responds To Old Video Of Her Dancing...By Dancing!

At 29, she's the youngest woman to serve in Congress in the history of the United States.

January 5, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal

Photo Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
JT
Shows

Whether you're left wing...right wing...or somewhere in-between, you can't deny that U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows how to dance.

Recently, a college video of the Democratic U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district was unearthed (check it out below: she's featured at 0:12 in).  Some say it was released to discredit Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.  If that was the plan, it seems to have backfired.

Not only did she receive support for the old video, she created her own new dance video: in front of her office in Congress!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez