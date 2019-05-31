US Air Force Insists Giant Penis Drawn In The Sky Was Unintentional

May 31, 2019
JT
JT
A couple of days ago, the United States Air Force ran a simulated dogfight, in which two newer model F-35s pursued four old model F-35s.

The exercise took place above Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, and by all accounts it was a success. Though at the conclusion of the simulation, it appeared that the six planes drew a gigantic cloud penis in the sky. 

The Air Force, however, insists nothing “nefarious” or “inappropriate” occurred during the simulation, and any resemblance to male genitalia was unintentional.

Major Rebecca Heyse, Luke’s public affairs chief for the 56th Fighter Wing, said, “senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails. There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.”

