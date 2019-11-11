Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Officially A Thing, And The Internet Loves It

For many people, waiting until after Thanksgiving to put up Christmas decorations is a holiday tradition, but for some the holiday spirit came a little early this year. Social media is already full of people sharing their early Christmas decorations, and one trend for the year is starting to appear. Apparently this Christmas, plenty of people will be flipping things around with an upside down Christmas tree.

Everyone wants their Christmas decorations to look original, and while the Christmas tree is a holiday tradition, that doesn’t mean they all have to look the same. That’s why many people have begun to go with an upside down Christmas tree, to change things up with some originality. This trend started a few years back, but has already started to pick up major steam for Christmas 2019.

Pet Friendly #ChristmasTree #upsidedown #upsidedownchristmastree A post shared by Noriel (@norieloner) on Oct 19, 2019 at 12:03am PDT

Many retailers are starting to jump on the upside down Christmas tree bandwagon, as these unique trees are being sold from $25 to hundreds of dollars, depending on quality. While some may question how presents will fit under the tree tip, others point out the many reasons, other than originality, that people are turning to these trees. Some say they are more “pet-friendly,” while others say they are perfect for tight living quarters. Whatever the reason, this odd look is ready to take over Christmas this year.

Via Fox News