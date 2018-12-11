Upset 9-Year-Old Calls 911 On Parents After They Tell Her To Clean Her Room

Police in Simcoe, Ontario are urging caregivers to sit down with their children to discuss the important of only dialing 911 in the case of an emergency.

This urgency was sparked by a 9-year-old who was told by her parents to clean her room. Rather than obey her parents' wishes, she called the police on them. Police arrived at the home only to find no emergency, just a rather upset 9-year-old. Constable Ed Sanchuck said, "She didn't like the fact her mother told her to clean her room so she contacted authorities."

Authorities want caregivers to relay just how important it is to save 911 for emergencies only. Sanchuck said it takes officers about 30 minutes to respond to and investigate each call, and false alarms just add pressure to Ontario Provincial Officers. "Whether false alarms are intentional or unintentional, they tie up the phone lines at the communications centre, waste taxpayer money, tie up law enforcement officers and threaten lives," said Sanchuck.

Believe it or not, a messy room isn't even the most bizarre reason 911 has been called. Recently, Sanchuck revealed that a "grown adult" got their key stuck in a safety depost box at a financial institution, and couldn't get it out. So they called 911.

Apparently, people of all ages could use a little 911 refresher!

Via CBC