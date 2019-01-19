Unsolved Mysteries Is Getting A Reboot

You used to tape the episodes on your VCR. They kept you up at night as a kid. Lost Loves...Wanted...Lost Heirs...The Unexplained...they were all covered in the true crime/paranormal series Unsolved Mysteries: the television show that premiered in 1987 with the now late Robert Stack.

And now, with the help of the original creators of the show, John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer (not to mention Shawn Levy, executive producer of Stranger Things), it's coming back on Netflix.

It will all start (again) with 12 episodes: with the same reenactments, interviews and format of the original show.

To say the least, I'm pumped!

Video of Unsolved Mysteries Intro &amp; Closing S1E01 (10/5/1988)

Source: TV Guide

