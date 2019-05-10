UNO Confirms It Is Illegal To Stack +4 And +2 Cards

May 10, 2019
UNO is a beloved card game built on a foundation of frustration.

How many times have you faced multiple draw four or draw two cards, inevitably doubling up your hand, leading you away from certain victory to humiliating defeat?

It’s happened to the best of us, and there’s no doubt we all have issued that punishment on some unfortunate souls, as well.  Unfortunately, according to the card game itself, we are not allowed to stack those draw cards.

The official UNO account tweeted as such over the weekend, saying if you are hit with a draw 4 or draw 2 card, you must obey those rules immediately and forfeit your turn.  You are not allowed to stack another draw card on top of it for the player after you.

Of course, this set off an absolute firestorm.

Has anyone ever played UNO by those inane rules anyway?  Pretty sure we’ll stick with the same way we’ve always played it!

