University To Offer Law Students Classes Studying “Harry Potter Law”

Harry Potter nerds, one of your dreams is about to come true.

Students at the National University of Juridical Sciences, in the eastern state of West Bengal in India, will soon be able to enroll in courses based on the Harry Potter universe. The class, entitled, "An interface between Fantasy Fiction Literature and Law: Special focus on Rowling's Potterverse" will, according to The Independent, "provide a breather from the orthodox law school curriculum by drawing parallels between real-life situations and the legal aspects of wizarding."

Students will study the comparison of social and class rights, as demonstrated by the "enslavement of house-elves and the marginalization of werewolves" in the books, as well as an analysis of Quidditch and sports law at Hogwarts, the role and rule of law inside a magical society, the Wizengamot trials, and whether or not Sirius Black was innocent.

The designer of the course, Professor Shouvik Kumar Guha, says the whole process is an experiment to encourage the creative minds of their students. He said, "In our current system, we simply tell students the black letter of law. Will they be able to apply pre-existing laws to situations that have never come up before?"

The class will be 45 hours in total, offered only as an elective to senior students, and has already reached its capacity of 40. There are already discussions about increasing the class size.

Via The Independent