University To Allow Dogs To Live With Students In New Pet-Friendly Dorm

Bring your dog to school day will happen everyday at this Pennsylvania college!

Starting Spring 2019, Lock Haven University will introduce a pet-friendly residence hall, meaning their students can bring their furry friends to live with them inside the dorms.

Now there are some regulations. The pet must be more than six months old, the student must have owned the pet for more than three months, and the animal must be approved by the school. University staff wrote of the pets that will be allowed to live on campus. They said, “The university has implemented a policy with strict guidelines concerning the species, breeds and sizes of animals permitted. The policy defines allowable pets as cats, dogs under 40 pounds with breed restrictions, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and fish.”

The initiative was led by one of Residence Hall director Emmy Borst. She said in a statement provided by the university, “Studies show that students who feel at home on campus are the students that thrive both socially and academically.”

While North Hall at LHU will be pet friendly, the rest of the university’s buildings will remain pet-free zones. In addition, any time a student’s pet is outside of the dorm, it must be kept on a leash.

Via People