University Distributes Hockey Pucks To Teachers And Students To Throw At Potential Active Shooters

As schools are looking into every precaution to protecting their staff and faculty from a potential active shooting, Oakland University in Michigan has certainly thought outside the box. The penalty box that is.

Oakland University police chief Mark Gordon recalled his time as a hockey coach, and how much it hurt to be hit by a rogue puck. Gordon decided to adapt this memory into a potential weapon against mass shooters. Gordon said pucks provide several advantages, which including it’s “not considered a weapon,” and it can “easily fit into a backpack or briefcase.”

Communications professor Tom Discenna, however, wants it known that the true goal of the pucks is to serve as a reminder to help raise money so locks can be installed on all doors across campus. Right now, the doors can only be locked from the outside.

The University eventually released a statement saying the pucks should only serve as a last line of defense against a shooter, and they still recommend staff and faculty adhere to the federal guidelines of “Run, Hide, and Fight” in that order.

Official statement from Oakland University. pic.twitter.com/UQVfo9RBaL — Oakland University (@oaklandu) November 28, 2018

Via ABC News