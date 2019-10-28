Universal Studios Announces Mysterious New Theme Park To Open In 2023

Universal Studios has seen all the love given to Disney’s new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,’ and have decided to raise the stakes with a mysterious new theme park of their own. During a Comcast earnings call, the company announced they plan to open their new park in 2023. While no additional information was given, the park is expected to be the most “immersive” theme park ever built.

Concept art for new theme park #EpicUniverse has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/zmacNkTkbJ — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

The new theme park was first reported in August, and will be “the single-largest investment Comcast NBC Universal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” according to Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts. Known as ‘Epic Universe,’ Universal revealed their new theme park will open in 2023, but gave no additional information on attractions or any other specs of the new park. However, they did reveal concept art for the new theme park.

Along with rides and attractions, the park is expected to include an entertainment center along with new hotels, shops and restaurants. Company officials say customers will get to experience “beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination.” The Universal Orlando Resort currently features rides and attractions based on ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Despicable Me,’ ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park,’ along with the Marvel Super Hero Island. With the new ‘Epic Universe,’ Universal is looking to officially take over the theme park industry.

Via Fox News