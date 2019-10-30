United Airlines Unveils New ‘Star Wars’ Themed Airplane

United Airlines wants to take you to a galaxy far, far away. The airlines has teamed up with Disney to unveil a ‘Star Wars’ themed plane. The Boeing 737-800, with special ‘Star Wars’ artwork on the outside of the plane, is expected to start traveling next month.

Traveling far, far away? There are a few things you should know.



Watch the full video: https://t.co/yNdJjOM4fq



See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20th. @StarWars pic.twitter.com/WkBk05XyVg — United Airlines (@united) October 25, 2019

The new ‘Star Wars’ United Airlines plane will be unveiled just in time for December’s release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ The plane, which is perfect for any ‘Star Wars; fan, not only features a special external paint design, but a re-designed onboard experience. The planes will also feature ‘Star Wars’ themed amenity kits, along with a safety video featuring characters from the new film.

“We are thrilled to join forces and help promote the concluding chapter of the Skywalker story, while at the same time enlisting help from our new friends from the 'Star Wars' universe to demonstrate the importance of safety for our customers and colleagues," said Mark Krolick, United's vice president of marketing. The new paint job was teased earlier this year and April. Now, United Airlines is ready to get a head start on the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ hype.

Via Fox News