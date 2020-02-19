United Airlines Announces They Are Removing The Popular Biscoff Cookies From Flights

Many Online Are Calling For The Biscoff To Stay As The Popular Cookie Is Being Replaced By Oreo Thins

February 19, 2020
There are plenty of things to complain about when it comes to air travel, but usually in flight snacks isn’t one of them. For the most part, the cookies, pretzels and drinks offered by most airlines are enjoyed by many, but now United Airlines is putting an end to that. A favorite on United, the Biscoff cookie, will be removed from flights starting next month.

The Biscoff cookie offered on United Airlines flights is a beloved sugary spice cookie, but it will now be replaced by Oreo Thins. According to United, pretzels and the popular Dutch stroopwafels will still be offered to Economy passengers. “The point is to give people options. The stroopwafel is beloved by all, but the Biscoff cookies can be rotated back in. We just want people to understand they are on a rotation, and people are excited about the Oreos, too," said United spokesperson Andrea Hiller.

Starting in March, the airline will begin rotating the popular Biscoff with Oreo things, but that doesn’t mean they will be gone forever. For Biscoff lovers planning to travel after March, Delta and Alaska Airlines will still be serving the beloved cookies. Now snacks can officially be added to the list of reasons to choose one airline over another.

