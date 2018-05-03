Unclaimed $2 Million Winning Texas Lottery Ticket To Expire Today

Quick, everybody check all of the loose lottery tickets you have laying around your house!

Why you would have extra lottery tickets around your home is a matter for another day, but if you've purchased one recently and haven't claimed your prize, it might not hurt to check. A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tejano Mart in McAllen, and it has yet to be claimed by the winner. It was a winning $2 million ticket, and that cash is just sitting there waiting to be collected.

Well, it will be there until the end of today. Winners have 180 days following the draw date to claim their prize, lest it be reverted back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature. And you wouldn't want that, would ya?! Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, told ABC 13, "We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us." The deadline can be extended for certain "eligible" military personnel.

In case you're sitting on a bevy of unclaimed lottery tickets, the numbers for the unclaimed winner were were 10-22-42-61-69, Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier number was 2.

