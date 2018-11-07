Mothers Are Starting To Wear Necklaces Made From Their Childs' Umbilical Cords

The fashion world is ever-changing it seems.

New trends seem to pop up at a moment’s notice, and we’re often left behind trying to grasp why something is currently popular. Take for instance, jewelry designer Ruth Avra.

Avra has been making a killing lately fashioning jewelry for mothers made from the umbilical cord stumps of their recently born children. She was inspired to create the line after she gave birth to her son in 2012. She told the Post, “I put both stumps next to each other on the table. Lightning bolts struck and I had a plan.”

Now they are incredibly unique pieces, as no two umbilical cords are alike. And if you didn't know that was an umbilical cord, they would be kind of pretty. But could you get past the fact that was sticking out of your baby’s stomach for three weeks after they were born?

Avra says the necklaces “represent the connection between mother and child because it’s literally the physical connection that is between you,” and the stumps are a beautiful way to commemorate that bond.

The umbilical cord necklaces are available through Avra’s website!

Via NY Post