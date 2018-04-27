Uber Driver Wins $140,000 After Given Lottery Ticket As Tip

James P., an Uber driver from the Lakewood area of Denver, Colorado was recently given a $5 Super Special Ultimate Bingo Scratch ticket from a passenger as a tip.

After playing the ticket, he won $30, and proceeded to buy six more of the same ticket. And he kept on winning. James said,"I kept winning these smaller amounts and just kept rolling it over and over into more tickets. I thought to myself, 'I'm never going to hit the end of these tickets'. It just kept going and going." Six weeks of continuously winning small prizes led James to a convenience store which led to his ultimate score, $140,000.

He picked up his winnings with his parents in tow, and plans on giving them a good chunk of his change for helping him out financially over the years. Though James rarely picks up the same passengers, he has picked up the man who gave him the initial ticket several times, though not since winning the lottery. "I very rarely get the same passenger multiple times, but I'd picked up this guy a few times. I haven't been able to find him yet and tell him about this, but I hope I do," he said.

James plans to "soup up" his vehicle so he can continue driving for Uber for years to come.

Via WFAA