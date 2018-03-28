Uber Driver Gets Stuck Driving Down Stairs; Blames Company's Navigation System

An Uber driver found himself in quite the predicament while driving down Market Street in San Francisco Monday afternoon. Well, technically he wasn't driving on the street.

The vehicle became stuck after the driver tried to drive down a pedestrian walkway, and the car got caught on some stairs and couldn't move. But how could a person who drives a car for a living make such a mistake? Easy. His car's navigation system told him to drive down the stairs.

A San Francisco Uber is stuck on stairs after driving down a pedestrian walkway outside https://t.co/GHJKK1W2RZ pic.twitter.com/Pe3WWYRzwA — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 26, 2018

Fred, who has been driving for Uber for less than a year, also called for Safeway to make changes to its parking lot, to make sure no other cars drive on the pedestrian walkway and subsequently down some stairs. He also commented that he would never drive in the area again.

Probably for the best.

Via Business Insider