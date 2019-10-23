Six Different U-Haul Companies Are Offering 30 Days Free Storage For Dallas Tornado Victims

With DFW hurting after Sunday’s tornado, the rest of the metroplex is doing their part, stepping up to help the cause. Now, six different U-Haul companies are offering 30 days free storage for anyone still affected by the tornado. Check out all the participating facilities here.

After a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday, many homes and business suffered major damage. With some people without power, or unable to enter building due to conditions, six different U-Haul companies have come together to offer anyone still suffering from the tornado 30 days of free self-storage and container usage. “U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their things during the clean-up process at no charge for one month,” said U-Haul Company of North East Dallas president, Zane Rowland.

Different U-Haul locations in East Dallas, Fort Worth, North East Dallas, Northwest Dallas, North Dallas and South Central Dallas have made their locations available for the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program. In total, there are 52 different facilities helping tornado relief across the metroplex. If anyone is in need of U-Haul’s assistance, they should contact their nearest participating location.

