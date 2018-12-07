Tyler Perry Pays More Than $430,000 In Layaway Fees For Christmas Shoppers

Shoppers at two Atlanta-area Wal Marts were gifted the ultimate Christmas present this holiday season from local entertainment mogul, Tyler Perry.

He tried to keep it a secret, but eventually word spread that Perry spent more than $430,000 paying layaway fees for shoppers in Douglasville and Evans Point. He explained in a video posted to Twitter, "I know it’s hard times, everyone’s struggling and I'm just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this." He also intended for his gracious gift to stay anonymous, but "You know nothing stays secret these days."

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

A manager at the Douglasville location confirmed the store usually has around 1,000 layaway accounts during the Holiday season.

And there is a catch to this gift, however. Customers must pay an addition feel of $0.01 in order to pick up their items!

Via HuffPost