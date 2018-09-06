Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Role On New Drama After Leaving Trader Joe's Job

The outpouring of support for former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens has been astronomical.

Figures from both inside and outside Hollywood have shown their support for Owens for taking on a job at Trader Joe's to supplement his career in the entertainment industry. Several news outlets have been accused of "job-shaming" Owens for choosing to work such a job, and luckily, the world appears to have his back. Owens said of the gratitude he's received, "It's been surreal. It's been nonstop contact and emails, phone calls, texts and interviews. It's actually bizarre — a lot of fun though."

Owens worked at Trader Joe's for 15 months, but has since quit due to the attention he's received from the photos surfacing online. He's steadily kept involved in the entertainment industry since his time on The Cosby Show, with acting, teaching, and directing. He hasn't abandoned the life by any means, which is good news because he's just been offered a new job.

Tyler Perry has offered Owens a part in his new drama set to air on OWN. Perry tweeted, "#GeoffreyOwens I'm about to start shootings OWN's number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist."

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Owens said he was touched by the offer. "It's certainly very generous of him," he said. "To even just put that out there is very encouraging."

