Texas Department Of Transportation Rules: Slow Drivers, Stay Out Of Left Lane!

We've all been there. Some of us may even be that person. Driving under the posted speed limit on the highway. You might think it's safer going slower, but you can cause an accident just as easily as someone going too fast.

Hey, if you're a slow driver that's fine. We just have a word of advice...stay out of the left lane! You'll see signs posted all along our roads, "Slow Drivers Keep Right," and there's a reason for that. You don't want to impede the flow of traffic by going slow in the left lane. You can interrupt the flow of traffic, and that's how you get traffic jams.

The Texas Department of Transportation even had to weigh in on the issue. Slow drivers were clogging the left lane, disrupting the flow of traffic, and were not utilizing the main goal of the left lane. The left lane, is a passing lane!

We've heard many of you didn't know: The left lane on a divided highway is a PASSING lane. After you pass someone, move into the right lane so you don't hold up traffic. Impeding the flow of traffic by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200. pic.twitter.com/85sBkNAFPj — Texas Department of Transportation (@TxDOT) August 2, 2018

And if you enter the left lane, and mill about at a less than average pace, you can even be pulled over and fined up to $200! Mind the traffic while you're out, y'all. We're all trying to get places, and we'd like to arrive alive.