TWU Grad Makes History Climbing Mount Everest In Just 14 Days
TWU grad Roxanne Vogel is an elite climber.
This December, she will climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica and upon completion, will become the latest member of the 7-summit club, a group climbers that have reached the tallest peak in each continent.
Last week, she secured a climb for the record books, ascending Mount Everest in a record-breaking climb from sea level to summit in just 14 days.
California ➡️ summit of Mt. Everest ➡️ California in a record breaking 14 days.— TXWoman's University (@txwomans) May 30, 2019
Hear from #TXWomans alumna Roxanne Vogel on how she accomplished what's never been done before: https://t.co/iwV2jxtWi1
--: Lydia Bradey pic.twitter.com/qxfg14bh8I
Vogel’s ascent of Everest is the fastest-known ascent of the mountain.
I’ve received many questions about the long lines and bottlenecks depicted of Everest from May 22, the same day @lydiabradey, and I summited from the north (Tibet). We encountered no one else heading for the summit that day aside from the rope-fixers who were descending just as we arrived. We were completely unaware of the events that had been unfolding just a few hours prior on the South side. It’s unfathomable that my experience of #everest could be so vastly different from that on the other side of the mountain. My heart goes out to the families of the climbers who lost their lives in pursuit of their highest dream. --: @lydiabradey
Via ABC 7