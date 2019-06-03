TWU Grad Makes History Climbing Mount Everest In Just 14 Days

June 3, 2019
JT
JT
Climber, Mount Everest, Climbing, Mountain, Snow, Sky, Blue, Mountainscape

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

TWU grad Roxanne Vogel is an elite climber.

This December, she will climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica and upon completion, will become the latest member of the 7-summit club, a group climbers that have reached the tallest peak in each continent.

Last week, she secured a climb for the record books, ascending Mount Everest in a record-breaking climb from sea level to summit in just 14 days.

Vogel’s ascent of Everest is the fastest-known ascent of the mountain.

I’ve received many questions about the long lines and bottlenecks depicted of Everest from May 22, the same day @lydiabradey, and I summited from the north (Tibet). We encountered no one else heading for the summit that day aside from the rope-fixers who were descending just as we arrived. We were completely unaware of the events that had been unfolding just a few hours prior on the South side. It’s unfathomable that my experience of #everest could be so vastly different from that on the other side of the mountain. My heart goes out to the families of the climbers who lost their lives in pursuit of their highest dream. --: @lydiabradey

A post shared by Roxanne Vogel (@roxymtngirl) on

Via ABC 7

Tags: 
TWU
Texas Women's University
Denton
local
Texas
Mount Everest
Climbing
Everest
Roxanne Vogel

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes