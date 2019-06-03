TWU Grad Makes History Climbing Mount Everest In Just 14 Days

TWU grad Roxanne Vogel is an elite climber.

This December, she will climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica and upon completion, will become the latest member of the 7-summit club, a group climbers that have reached the tallest peak in each continent.

Last week, she secured a climb for the record books, ascending Mount Everest in a record-breaking climb from sea level to summit in just 14 days.

California ➡️ summit of Mt. Everest ➡️ California in a record breaking 14 days.



Hear from #TXWomans alumna Roxanne Vogel on how she accomplished what's never been done before:



Vogel’s ascent of Everest is the fastest-known ascent of the mountain.

Via ABC 7