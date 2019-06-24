Two Friends Try To Sneak Into R-Rated Movie By Posing As One Tall Man

These two kids went to great lengths to try and see an R-rated movie.

Child’s Play, starring Mark Hamill as the scariest doll ever, Chucky, is in theaters now, and these two kids tried their best to see the film, despite not being old enough.

The 15 and 16-year-olds tried the classic bit of one sitting on the other’s shoulders, and donning a large trench coat and hat to try and pose as a much older individual.  

While we’re not 100% sure, we’re guessing that the theater employees were not fooled.

Hey, have to applaud the effort though, right?

