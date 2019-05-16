According To Poll These Two European Beers Are America's Favorite

May 16, 2019
JT
JT
beers

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features

After a long week at the office, what’s your go-to beer to help kick off your weekend of relaxation? 

A new poll done by YouGov has determined what America’s favorite beer is, and it's not an American brew.

The poll determined which beer is America's favorite based on favorability and popularity. Heineken takes the top spot as America’s favorite beer and beats out Guinness by just a hair; the two are so close that it’s basically a tie. Rounding out the top ten are Corona, Sam Adams, Budweiser, Coors, Blue Moon, Miller High Life, Bud Light, and Corona Light.

Though Budlight is known to almost all American’s, Heineken is more favored than the classic American brew. The poll shows that American’s a like a beer that they recognize and has great quality. 

The next time you go to a party you might want to leave the Budlight at home and take a Guinness or a Heineken with you instead.

Via: Food & Wine 

Tags: 
Beer
Heineken
Guinness
America's Favorite
New Poll

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes