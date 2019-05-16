According To Poll These Two European Beers Are America's Favorite

After a long week at the office, what’s your go-to beer to help kick off your weekend of relaxation?

A new poll done by YouGov has determined what America’s favorite beer is, and it's not an American brew.

The poll determined which beer is America's favorite based on favorability and popularity. Heineken takes the top spot as America’s favorite beer and beats out Guinness by just a hair; the two are so close that it’s basically a tie. Rounding out the top ten are Corona, Sam Adams, Budweiser, Coors, Blue Moon, Miller High Life, Bud Light, and Corona Light.

Though Budlight is known to almost all American’s, Heineken is more favored than the classic American brew. The poll shows that American’s a like a beer that they recognize and has great quality.

The next time you go to a party you might want to leave the Budlight at home and take a Guinness or a Heineken with you instead.

Via: Food & Wine