TV Reporter Was Slapped On The Bottom During Her Live Broadcast

The broadcast went from fun to awkward in a heart beat

December 9, 2019
TV Reporter

Things took a weird turn while a TV reporter was at a 10K race over the weekend. 

Journalist Alex Bozarjian was reporting live from the Savannah Bridge Run 10K Race for WSAV-TV on Saturday morning. During her broadcast joggers were throwing their hands up and making silly faces at the camera as they passed by. 

One jogger took things to far and slapped Alex Bozarjian on the bottom in the middle of her live report.

Bozarjian could be seen starring down the man on TV; once she composed herself she continued with her report. She later posted a video of what happened on Twitter. 

Director of the Savannah Sports Council, Robert Wells commented on Bozarjians tweet saying he would help identify the man in the video. A spokesperson with the Savannah Police Department told NBC News that authorities have talked with Bozarjian about the incident.

Via: New York Post

